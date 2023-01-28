Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Motherwell 0.
Motherwell's three-month wait for a Scottish Premiership win continued as St Mirren striker Curtis Main haunted his old side in Paisley.
Four teams now sit on 20 points at the foot of the table with Well placed in ninth on goal difference alone, having won once in 11 games.
In a spirited battle, it was former Fir Park man Main who scored the only goal of the game, when he poked in a cross at the front post ahead of Liam Kelly.
St Mirren rise up to sixth.
Motherwell were, incredibly, the last away team to win in Paisley on the opening day of the season, when a Kevin van Veen penalty got Stevie Hammell a win on his first game in charge.
How times have changed since then. Motherwell are on the worst run in the Premiership without a win in nine games. Meanwhile, St Mirren haven't lost a game at home since - 12 unbeaten at the SMiSA Stadium in all competitions.
From the 16th minute, those runs didn't looked like changing. It was fairly simple, with Ryan Strain working hard to get to the byline, crossing low and finding Main who nipped ahead of Shane Blaney and a static Kelly to score against his former side.
The closest Motherwell came was a penalty shout that was not given. Charles Dunne, another playing against his former employers, hauled Ricki Lamie to the deck. John Beaton saw nothing wrong, and neither did VAR Grant Irvine.
Lamie went close moments into the second, able to shake off the attentions of the St Mirren defence and glancing a header inches wide.
Trevor Carson did have to make a few stops after the break, with Max Johnston and Stuart McKinstry going close but ultimately, it was nowhere near enough to find an equaliser.
Player of the Match - Alex Gogic (St Mirren)
Fortress Paisley holds out against blunt Motherwell siege - analysis
Another strong St Mirren rearguard. Only the Old Firm and Livingston have sold fewer goals, with the Buddies conceding eight at home from 11 games.
They only created one big chance - but they took it when Curtis Main stabbed home. If they can improve their away form, they could have a tilt at Europe.
Motherwell, meanwhile, had a lot of possession but created nothing with it.
Stuart McKinstry was the only creative spark - perhaps the exuberance of youth - while Kevin van Veen was anonymous. Mikael Mandron needs to return quickly.
This is a very dangerous predicament for Steven Hammell.
What's next?
St Mirren travel to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen on Wednesday night, while Motherwell host St Johnstone (both 19:45 GMT).
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Cornelius.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).
Post update
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Sean Goss.
Booking
Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Declan Gallagher replaces Ryan Strain.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie.
Post update
Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).
Booking
Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Kieran Offord (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.