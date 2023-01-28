Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1MotherwellMotherwell0

St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: Main haunts Well who go joint bottom

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's three-month wait for a Scottish Premiership win continued as St Mirren striker Curtis Main haunted his old side in Paisley.

Four teams now sit on 20 points at the foot of the table with Well placed in ninth on goal difference alone, having won once in 11 games.

In a spirited battle, it was former Fir Park man Main who scored the only goal of the game, when he poked in a cross at the front post ahead of Liam Kelly.

St Mirren rise up to sixth.

Motherwell were, incredibly, the last away team to win in Paisley on the opening day of the season, when a Kevin van Veen penalty got Stevie Hammell a win on his first game in charge.

How times have changed since then. Motherwell are on the worst run in the Premiership without a win in nine games. Meanwhile, St Mirren haven't lost a game at home since - 12 unbeaten at the SMiSA Stadium in all competitions.

From the 16th minute, those runs didn't looked like changing. It was fairly simple, with Ryan Strain working hard to get to the byline, crossing low and finding Main who nipped ahead of Shane Blaney and a static Kelly to score against his former side.

The closest Motherwell came was a penalty shout that was not given. Charles Dunne, another playing against his former employers, hauled Ricki Lamie to the deck. John Beaton saw nothing wrong, and neither did VAR Grant Irvine.

Lamie went close moments into the second, able to shake off the attentions of the St Mirren defence and glancing a header inches wide.

Trevor Carson did have to make a few stops after the break, with Max Johnston and Stuart McKinstry going close but ultimately, it was nowhere near enough to find an equaliser.

Player of the Match - Alex Gogic (St Mirren)

Fortress Paisley holds out against blunt Motherwell siege - analysis

Another strong St Mirren rearguard. Only the Old Firm and Livingston have sold fewer goals, with the Buddies conceding eight at home from 11 games.

They only created one big chance - but they took it when Curtis Main stabbed home. If they can improve their away form, they could have a tilt at Europe.

Motherwell, meanwhile, had a lot of possession but created nothing with it.

Stuart McKinstry was the only creative spark - perhaps the exuberance of youth - while Kevin van Veen was anonymous. Mikael Mandron needs to return quickly.

This is a very dangerous predicament for Steven Hammell.

What's next?

St Mirren travel to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen on Wednesday night, while Motherwell host St Johnstone (both 19:45 GMT).

More to follow.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.88

St Mirren

  1. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.28

  2. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.26

  3. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.10

  7. Squad number25Player nameOfford
    Average rating

    6.94

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    6.88

  9. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    6.61

  10. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    6.57

  11. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    6.10

  12. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.86

  13. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.69

  14. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.56

  15. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.44

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.88

  2. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.52

  3. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.56

  4. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    2.97

  5. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    2.94

  6. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    2.68

  7. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    2.66

  8. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    2.51

  9. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    2.50

  10. Squad number12Player nameCrankshaw
    Average rating

    2.47

  11. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    2.44

  12. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    2.41

  13. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    1.95

  14. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    1.48

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22FraserBooked at 84mins
  • 13Gogic
  • 18Dunne
  • 23StrainSubstituted forGallagherat 87'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
  • 16Erhahon
  • 6O'Hara
  • 3Tanser
  • 21GreiveBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAyungaat 60'minutesSubstituted forOffordat 79'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 7Ayunga
  • 8Flynn
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 31Gallagher
  • 32Kenny

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 22Johnston
  • 20Blaney
  • 4LamieBooked at 89mins
  • 16McGinn
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forCrankshawat 56'minutes
  • 8Slattery
  • 27GossBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 89'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forTierneyat 56'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 17McKinstry

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 12Crankshaw
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Johansen
  • 18Cornelius
  • 26Tierney
  • 34Dunachie
  • 47Ross
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
6,424

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Cornelius.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Sean Goss.

  8. Booking

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Declan Gallagher replaces Ryan Strain.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie.

  13. Post update

    Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  15. Booking

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Kieran Offord (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts22115642311138
4Livingston219482430-631
5Hibernian2393113537-230
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Motherwell2255122633-720
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Ross County2355131835-1720
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

