Jordan White gets on the end of Ross Callachan's cross to score County's second

Kilmarnock remain the only team in the Scottish Premiership without an away win this season as Ross County leapfrogged them out of bottom spot.

Ross County were the more clinical and Eamonn Brophy converted a Nohan Kenneh cross in the first half.

Ross Callachan set up Jordan White for a tap-in and Zach Hemming fumbled Yan Dhanda's shot as County sealed the win.

Kilmarnock had chances but now sit bottom of the top flight by five goals.

Motherwell and Dundee United also join County and Kilmarnock on 20 points, but have played fewer games.

Brophy, on loan from St Mirren, had signalled his appetite for the game, by spinning away from Ash Taylor and firing wide. In 13 minutes, the striker made sure. Kilmarnock lost possession in midfield and Kenneh broke down the right and sent over a low cross for Brophy to roll the ball in confidently at the back post.

Eventually Kilmarnock started to play. Jordan Jones, buoyed by his Scottish Cup winner against Dumbarton last week, created space out in the right wing and fired in a cross that came to Scott Robinson so quickly all he could do was divert it goalwards with his stomach. Kyle Vassell tried in vain to get a touch on it but the ball flashed past the far post.

Ross Laidlaw must have been relieved to have seen a Jones drive fizz past his left-hand post. Similarly, on another day Taylor might have levelled with a header from a Jones in-swinging free-kick but he put it over the crossbar.

It was one-way traffic at this point and the travelling fans were incredulous when Robinson failed to equalise. Liam Polworth volleyed across the penalty box, Taylor diverted it on target, but when a stabbed clearance landed at Robinson five yards out he somehow knocked it over.

Kilmarnock were caught napping at the start of the second half. A White backheel set up Brophy with a sight of goal but he mis-hit his shot, and in 48 minutes no-one in yellow picked up the overlapping Ross Callachan who received Brophy's pass and crossed to the back post for White to slide in to score.

Kilmarnock, stung by this, almost pulled one back when their striker Vassell brought out a good save from Laidlaw. Worse was to come.

Dhanda picked up the ball about 30 yards out, had a look around him, nudged forward and sent a dipping shot at goal. Hemming somehow allowed it to squeeze through his arms and the home fans rejoiced while the Kilmarnock goalie fell to his knees clutching his head in horror.

Victory gives County a springboard to climb the table - analysis

If Malky Mackay was targeting one match in which he would hope his players could find the net, it would have been the visit of Kilmarnock, given their poor form away from Rugby Park. And so it turned out.

It was a strange game. Kilmarnock had their opportunities - Taylor's header, Robinson hitting over with the net as his mercy, Vassell's second-half drive, Polworth's low shot and Doidge's header - but a mixture of inaccurate finishing and Laidlaw's goalkeeping meant they left the Global Energy Stadium without as much as a goal to show for their considerable efforts.

Brophy looked delighted to be playing, facing his old team after his loan move from St Mirren. He was alert to get on to Kenneh's cross for the opener and it was his quick thinking that set Callachan off and running to cross for the big centre-forward to score County's second.

Mackay will hope Brophy's experience can guide his team away from the trouble at the bottom of the table. The confidence from this win should help too.

Player of the match - Jack Baldwin

With your team at the foot of the table and not scoring many goals, you know as a Ross County defender that you need to do your bit by preventing the opposition from scoring to have a chance of victory. Jack Baldwin put his body on the line, blocking a Taylor effort, throwing himself in to tackles and providing Ross Laidlaw with defensive cover. County found their scoring touch today but the performance was rooted in a solid display at the back.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was a really good performance today. We did well. It was a tight game, as I knew it was going to be, but at the correct moments we took our chances.

"It gives us a little bit of confidence. It pulls us all nicely together, back in with Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Dundee United. We have real belief. If they give me that until the rest of the season we will be there or thereabouts in terms of staying in this division."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "It was a fight. We lost the first goal in a counter attack. We played our own part in that goal. The response was good. We had umpteen corners and twice as many shots.

"In the second half, we had a chance to clear the ball. We gambled it would be a cut-back and they rolled it across the face of goal for 2-0. There were loads of opportunities for us. For long spells we played well but gave away cheap goals and have failed to score ourselves."

What's next?

Ross County are at home for their next Premiership match, Hibernian the visitors on Tuesday (19:45 GMT). Kilmarnock host Dundee United, another team fighting the threat of relegation, on Wednesday evening (19:45).

Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Ross County Avg Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 8.48 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 7.80 Squad number 42 Player name Kenneh Average rating 6.55 Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 6.37 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.33 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 6.31 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 6.25 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.06 Squad number 27 Player name Brophy Average rating 5.89 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 5.88 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 5.77 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 5.18 Squad number 25 Player name Samuel Average rating 4.93 Squad number 49 Player name Stones Average rating 4.73 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 2.95 Squad number 14 Player name Loturi Average rating 2.36 Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 5.56 Squad number 18 Player name Waters Average rating 4.47 Squad number 10 Player name Jones Average rating 4.45 Squad number 31 Player name Polworth Average rating 4.27 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 4.13 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 4.11 Squad number 1 Player name Hemming Average rating 3.90 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 3.88 Squad number 23 Player name Vassell Average rating 3.77 Squad number 4 Player name Power Average rating 3.65 Squad number 28 Player name Lafferty Average rating 3.48 Squad number 16 Player name Robinson Average rating 3.39 Squad number 26 Player name Doidge Average rating 3.21 Squad number 25 Player name Alebiosu Average rating 2.57 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 2.34