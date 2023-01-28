Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Tavernier scored Rangers' opening goal from the penalty spot

Rangers eased past 10-man St Johnstone in a controversial match to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points.

James Tavernier's perfect penalty put Rangers in front after James Brown was penalised for handball, and it got worse for St Johnstone when Nicky Clark was sent off for a challenge on Ryan Jack.

Jack then immediately avoided a red card for a late tackle despite a VAR check, before Glen Kamara sealed the points for Rangers after the break.

It means Michael Beale is still unbeaten since taking over at Ibrox with nine wins from 10 games and his side move closer to Celtic, who visit Dundee United on Sunday.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, are on their worst run of the season as they suffered a seventh defeat in a row and stay in eighth place.

With new signing Todd Cantwell coming straight into the line-up and Ianis Hagi making his comeback off the bench after a year out, Rangers now have more attacking options at their disposal and had plenty more chances to add to the scoreline.

Alfredo Morelos was denied three times by St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews in the first half alone, and Ryan Kent also had two good opportunities saved, and Fashion Sakala did too.

The opener came when a cross deflected off Connor Goldson's back and struck Brown's outstretched arm, with Tavernier confidently dispatching above Matthews and into the net.

Kamara's calm finish effectively ended the contest after Morelos cleverly flicked Cantwell's pass into the midfielder's path.

St Johnstone were well beaten in the end, but manager Callum Davidson will feel his side's chances were dampened by decisions, including the penalty call.

And then Clark was sent off on 36 minutes with his side 1-0 down when his late tackle caught Jack high.

A minute later the Rangers midfielder, clearly furious at the challenge on him, caught Adam Montgomery robustly on the ankle but was only shown a yellow card.

Referee Willie Collum stuck with that decision despite being sent to the monitor, much to St Johnstone's fury.

Drey Wright then missed a gilt-edged chance to score a shock leveller right on half-time, but after he fell over having gone round Allan McGregor, Rangers cantered to another victory which ought to have been more convincing by the end.

Player of the match - Malik Tillman

Tillman has been a standout for Rangers in recent weeks and again was great to watch, while also working hard off the ball

Rangers canter on, Saints left bemused - analysis

Rangers put in a performance which has been typical since Beale took charge, effective while not being completely efficient going forward.

Cantwell showed glimpses of what he could bring to the attack, with a clever pass into Morelos for the second goal, while it will be fantastic for Beale to have Hagi back after a year.

Different options and competition for places will hopefully allow him to mould Rangers into a slicker attacking unit. Kent and Morelos both continued their much-improved performances since the change of manager, although both need to find a more clinical edge.

All they can do is keep trying to improve slowly and hope, somehow, Celtic drop points before the next derby.

As for St Johnstone, six league losses in a row means they are looking over their shoulder again but their past two performances against Rangers have had positives.

Daniel Phillips was effective in midfield alongside Cammy MacPherson. Davidson will scratch his head that his side had to play more than half the game with 10 men, or at least that both sides did not finish with a man down.

Wednesday's meeting with Motherwell will be a bigger target for Saints, who have shown often enough this season they are a good side.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The clean sheet, Todd's debut and Ianis's return [are positives]. In between there was some good play without being ruthless enough in the box to score two or three more.

"The game lacked a little bit towards the end in speed. In general we were the dominant team. One or two decisions have gone in our favour that their management team will be disappointed with. Onwards and upwards for us."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The players let me go tonto on the sides. After we had the difficult decisions against us they didn't crumble.

"They worked extremely hard. I was pleased with the performances, you can see the togetherness and energy there."

What's next?

Rangers could face a stern test against in-form Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) while St Johnstone face Motherwell at the same time.

