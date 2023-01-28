Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Michael Beale's side beat 10-man visitors to cut gap

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' James Tavernier scores a penalty to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium
James Tavernier scored Rangers' opening goal from the penalty spot

Rangers eased past 10-man St Johnstone in a controversial match to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points.

James Tavernier's perfect penalty put Rangers in front after James Brown was penalised for handball, and it got worse for St Johnstone when Nicky Clark was sent off for a challenge on Ryan Jack.

Jack then immediately avoided a red card for a late tackle despite a VAR check, before Glen Kamara sealed the points for Rangers after the break.

It means Michael Beale is still unbeaten since taking over at Ibrox with nine wins from 10 games and his side move closer to Celtic, who visit Dundee United on Sunday.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, are on their worst run of the season as they suffered a seventh defeat in a row and stay in eighth place.

With new signing Todd Cantwell coming straight into the line-up and Ianis Hagi making his comeback off the bench after a year out, Rangers now have more attacking options at their disposal and had plenty more chances to add to the scoreline.

Alfredo Morelos was denied three times by St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews in the first half alone, and Ryan Kent also had two good opportunities saved, and Fashion Sakala did too.

The opener came when a cross deflected off Connor Goldson's back and struck Brown's outstretched arm, with Tavernier confidently dispatching above Matthews and into the net.

Kamara's calm finish effectively ended the contest after Morelos cleverly flicked Cantwell's pass into the midfielder's path.

St Johnstone were well beaten in the end, but manager Callum Davidson will feel his side's chances were dampened by decisions, including the penalty call.

And then Clark was sent off on 36 minutes with his side 1-0 down when his late tackle caught Jack high.

A minute later the Rangers midfielder, clearly furious at the challenge on him, caught Adam Montgomery robustly on the ankle but was only shown a yellow card.

Referee Willie Collum stuck with that decision despite being sent to the monitor, much to St Johnstone's fury.

Drey Wright then missed a gilt-edged chance to score a shock leveller right on half-time, but after he fell over having gone round Allan McGregor, Rangers cantered to another victory which ought to have been more convincing by the end.

Player of the match - Malik Tillman

Rangers' malik Tillman has a shot at goal during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium
Tillman has been a standout for Rangers in recent weeks and again was great to watch, while also working hard off the ball

Rangers canter on, Saints left bemused - analysis

Rangers put in a performance which has been typical since Beale took charge, effective while not being completely efficient going forward.

Cantwell showed glimpses of what he could bring to the attack, with a clever pass into Morelos for the second goal, while it will be fantastic for Beale to have Hagi back after a year.

Different options and competition for places will hopefully allow him to mould Rangers into a slicker attacking unit. Kent and Morelos both continued their much-improved performances since the change of manager, although both need to find a more clinical edge.

All they can do is keep trying to improve slowly and hope, somehow, Celtic drop points before the next derby.

As for St Johnstone, six league losses in a row means they are looking over their shoulder again but their past two performances against Rangers have had positives.

Daniel Phillips was effective in midfield alongside Cammy MacPherson. Davidson will scratch his head that his side had to play more than half the game with 10 men, or at least that both sides did not finish with a man down.

Wednesday's meeting with Motherwell will be a bigger target for Saints, who have shown often enough this season they are a good side.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The clean sheet, Todd's debut and Ianis's return [are positives]. In between there was some good play without being ruthless enough in the box to score two or three more.

"The game lacked a little bit towards the end in speed. In general we were the dominant team. One or two decisions have gone in our favour that their management team will be disappointed with. Onwards and upwards for us."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The players let me go tonto on the sides. After we had the difficult decisions against us they didn't crumble.

"They worked extremely hard. I was pleased with the performances, you can see the togetherness and energy there."

What's next?

Rangers could face a stern test against in-form Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) while St Johnstone face Motherwell at the same time.

Player of the match

TillmanMalik Tillman

with an average of 6.73

Rangers

  1. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    6.73

  2. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.70

  3. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    6.66

  4. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.65

  5. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.63

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.57

  8. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    6.56

  9. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.44

  10. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    6.37

  12. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.35

  13. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.33

  14. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    6.19

  15. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.17

  16. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    6.09

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.79

  2. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.77

  3. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.77

  4. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    5.40

  8. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    5.40

  9. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    5.36

  10. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.27

  11. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.15

  12. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.13

  13. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    4.97

  14. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    4.93

  15. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    4.72

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 18Kamara
  • 8JackBooked at 37minsSubstituted forLundstramat 45'minutes
  • 13CantwellSubstituted forSakalaat 63'minutes
  • 71TillmanBooked at 59minsSubstituted forHagiat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 14KentSubstituted forWrightat 72'minutes
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forColakat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 9Colak
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 44Devine

St Johnstone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MatthewsBooked at 38mins
  • 2BrownBooked at 44mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 18MacPherson
  • 34PhillipsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forCareyat 81'minutes
  • 14WrightSubstituted forWotherspoonat 81'minutes
  • 22HallbergSubstituted forMayat 74'minutes
  • 26McLennanSubstituted forCrawfordat 89'minutes
  • 37ClarkBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 5Mitchell
  • 7May
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 23Carey
  • 29Murphy
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
49,672

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Connor McLennan.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Remi Matthews.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  12. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Drey Wright.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey replaces Daniel Phillips.

  17. Booking

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Booking

    Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts22115642311138
4Livingston219482430-631
5Hibernian2393113537-230
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Motherwell2255122633-720
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Ross County2355131835-1720
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

