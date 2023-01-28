Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers22164251222952
3Hearts22115642311138
4Livingston219482430-631
5Aberdeen2292113537-229
6Hibernian2283112937-827
7St Mirren217682231-927
8St Johnstone2273122636-1024
9Motherwell2155112632-620
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Kilmarnock2255121938-1920
12Ross County2245131535-2017
