Tranmere Rovers v Leyton Orient

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 11Hawkes
- 6Merrie
- 4O'Connor
- 7Morris
- 26Saunders
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 13Murphy
- 18Jameson
- 19Chalmers
- 20Walker
- 22Lewis
- 25Mumbongo
- 27Burton
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 32Hunt
- 19Beckles
- 33McCart
- 2James
- 18Pratley
- 17Lyden
- 11Archibald
- 14Moncur
- 34Sadlier
- 23Kelman
Substitutes
- 6Thompson
- 7Smyth
- 8Clay
- 9Smith
- 10Sotiriou
- 27Byrne
- 43Turns
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match report will appear here