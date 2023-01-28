Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 11Hawkes
  • 6Merrie
  • 4O'Connor
  • 7Morris
  • 26Saunders
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 20Walker
  • 22Lewis
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 32Hunt
  • 19Beckles
  • 33McCart
  • 2James
  • 18Pratley
  • 17Lyden
  • 11Archibald
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 23Kelman

Substitutes

  • 6Thompson
  • 7Smyth
  • 8Clay
  • 9Smith
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 27Byrne
  • 43Turns
Referee:
Ollie Yates

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
