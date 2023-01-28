Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: SO Legal Stadium, England

Barrow v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 25Ray
  • 6Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 14Neal
  • 13White
  • 34Whitfield
  • 15Gotts
  • 9Waters
  • 10Gordon

Substitutes

  • 7Newby
  • 11Kay
  • 12Lillis
  • 16Foley
  • 26Bennett
  • 28Young

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40King
  • 22Odimayo
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 12Leonard
  • 4Sowerby
  • 9Appéré
  • 11Pinnock
  • 8Fox
  • 7Hoskins

Substitutes

  • 2Magloire
  • 17McWilliams
  • 18Harrop
  • 20Lintott
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 23Maxted
  • 35Dyche
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC