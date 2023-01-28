Barrow v Northampton Town

BarrowBarrow15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 25Ray
- 6Canavan
- 3Brough
- 14Neal
- 13White
- 34Whitfield
- 15Gotts
- 9Waters
- 10Gordon
Substitutes
- 7Newby
- 11Kay
- 12Lillis
- 16Foley
- 26Bennett
- 28Young
Northampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40King
- 22Odimayo
- 6Sherring
- 5Guthrie
- 14Koiki
- 12Leonard
- 4Sowerby
- 9Appéré
- 11Pinnock
- 8Fox
- 7Hoskins
Substitutes
- 2Magloire
- 17McWilliams
- 18Harrop
- 20Lintott
- 21Felix-Eppiah
- 23Maxted
- 35Dyche
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match report will appear here