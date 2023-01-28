Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium, England

Hartlepool United v Colchester United

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Killip
  • 37Dodds
  • 39Hartley
  • 15Pruti
  • 2Sterry
  • 8Featherstone
  • 16Dolan
  • 3Ferguson
  • 42Trusty
  • 9Umerah
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 4Niang
  • 5Murray
  • 7Hastie
  • 11McDonald
  • 18Ndjoli
  • 20Sylla
  • 41Stolarczyk

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 4Chambers
  • 15Kelleher
  • 29Hall
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 16Read
  • 23Wood
  • 14Chilvers
  • 25Hopper
  • 34Tovide

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 2Greenidge
  • 17Ashley
  • 19Newby
  • 20Jay
  • 24Akinde
  • 42Fevrier
Referee:
Simon Mather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

