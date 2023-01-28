Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Flinders
  • 24Kilgour
  • 4Hewitt
  • 14Perch
  • 12Johnson
  • 20Reed
  • 44Boateng
  • 16Quinn
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Akins
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 6Harbottle
  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Bowery
  • 11Johnson
  • 17Wallace
  • 23Mason
  • 26Swan

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 6Williams
  • 4Anderson
  • 18Nelson
  • 19Seaman
  • 14Biggins
  • 33Close
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Molyneux
  • 9Miller
  • 21Hurst

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Olowu
  • 13Jones
  • 16Barlow
  • 20Miller
  • 23Lakin
  • 31Lavery
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

