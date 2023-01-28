Close menu
League Two
RochdaleRochdale15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Eastwood
  • 4McNulty
  • 5Taylor
  • 13Keohane
  • 2Seriki
  • 7Kelly
  • 8Ball
  • 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 22Dodgson
  • 9Mellor
  • 10Rodney

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 11Odoh
  • 17Sinclair
  • 18Quigley
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 24John
  • 40Henderson

Carlisle

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Holy
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 2Senior
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7Gibson
  • 3Armer
  • 36Gordon
  • 14Dennis

Substitutes

  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 41Garner
Referee:
Ross Joyce

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

