League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 3Conroy
  • 15Francillette
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 27Khaleel
  • 8Powell
  • 28Jenks
  • 24Oteh
  • 19Telford
  • 38Fellows

Substitutes

  • 10Nadesan
  • 12Ransom
  • 18Davis
  • 20Gladwin
  • 32Kastrati
  • 40Greensall
  • 44Ogungbo

Salford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 7Watson
  • 6Watt
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 9Hendry
  • 27Morton

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 10Bailey
  • 17Smith
  • 23Berkoe
  • 24Bolton
  • 31Torrance
  • 38McLoughlin
Referee:
David Rock

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

