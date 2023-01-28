Cheltenham Town v Port Vale

Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Southwood
- 5Raglan
- 14Taylor
- 2Long
- 32Broom
- 28Perry
- 23Bonds
- 15Ferry
- 36Olayinka
- 9Goodwin
- 10May
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 7Brown
- 17Baggott
- 20MacDonald
- 22Jackson
- 26Barkers
- 30Norton
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Stevens
- 2Cass
- 6Smith
- 5Donnelly
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 14Ojo
- 11Benning
- 26Butterworth
- 33Politic
- 19Massey
Substitutes
- 1Stone
- 13Proctor
- 15Forrester
- 17Holden
- 27Robinson
- 28McDermott
- 29Plant
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.
Offside, Cheltenham Town. Charlie Raglan tries a through ball, but Taylor Perry is caught offside.
Lewis Cass (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
