League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0Port ValePort Vale0

Cheltenham Town v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 5Raglan
  • 14Taylor
  • 2Long
  • 32Broom
  • 28Perry
  • 23Bonds
  • 15Ferry
  • 36Olayinka
  • 9Goodwin
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 7Brown
  • 17Baggott
  • 20MacDonald
  • 22Jackson
  • 26Barkers
  • 30Norton

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 14Ojo
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 33Politic
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 13Proctor
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 27Robinson
  • 28McDermott
  • 29Plant
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Cheltenham Town. Charlie Raglan tries a through ball, but Taylor Perry is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Lewis Cass (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough261231141311039
9Shrewsbury28116113330339
10Portsmouth2691163330338
11Bristol Rovers28108104245-338
12Oxford Utd2899103331236
13Exeter2899103939036
14Port Vale27106112836-836
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2661372430-631
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2785142334-1129
19MK Dons2875162538-1326
20Morecambe27510122639-1325
21Accrington2567122441-1725
22Cambridge2774162346-2325
23Burton2758143254-2223
24Forest Green2957172353-3022
View full League One table

