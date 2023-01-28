Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Port Vale

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 5Raglan
  • 32Broom
  • 28Perry
  • 23Bonds
  • 15Ferry
  • 36Olayinka
  • 9Goodwin
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 7Brown
  • 17Baggott
  • 20MacDonald
  • 22Jackson
  • 26Barkers
  • 30Norton

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 14Ojo
  • 11Benning
  • 33Politic
  • 26Butterworth
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 13Proctor
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 27Robinson
  • 28McDermott
  • 29Plant
Referee:
Martin Coy

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

