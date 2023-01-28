Morecambe v Bristol Rovers

MorecambeMorecambe15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ripley
- 5Rawson
- 16Bedeau
- 29Simeu
- 2Love
- 20Shaw
- 15Weir
- 4Gibson
- 8Crowley
- 9Stockton
- 11Mellon
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 10Hunter
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 19Obika
- 21Cooney
- 25Mayor
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 35Balcombe
- 5Quansah
- 2Connolly
- 28Gibbons
- 30Hoole
- 6Finley
- 15Coutts
- 7Sinclair
- 21Evans
- 10Collins
- 40Coburn
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 8Ward
- 9Marquis
- 18Loft
- 19Anderson
- 23McCormick
- 25Whelan
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report will appear here