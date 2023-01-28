Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16Bedeau
  • 29Simeu
  • 2Love
  • 20Shaw
  • 15Weir
  • 4Gibson
  • 8Crowley
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Mellon

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 10Hunter
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 19Obika
  • 21Cooney
  • 25Mayor

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 35Balcombe
  • 5Quansah
  • 2Connolly
  • 28Gibbons
  • 30Hoole
  • 6Finley
  • 15Coutts
  • 7Sinclair
  • 21Evans
  • 10Collins
  • 40Coburn

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 8Ward
  • 9Marquis
  • 18Loft
  • 19Anderson
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Whelan
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

