Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th January 2023

  • CharltonCharlton Athletic12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00ExeterExeter City
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC