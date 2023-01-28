Shrewsbury Town v Forest Green Rovers

Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers).
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 6Moore
- 7Winchester
- 3Leahy
- 26Shipley
- 20Bayliss
- 14Street
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 8Phillips
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 17Bennett
- 18Bloxham
- 30Barlow
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Doohan
- 22Godwin-MalifeBooked at 2mins
- 5Casey
- 23Cooper
- 2O'Keeffe
- 4McGeouch
- 7Stevenson
- 12Robson
- 33Onyango
- 11Garrick
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 6Cargill
- 9Stevens
- 17McAllister
- 24Thomas
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28March
- 48Savage
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).
Booking
Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
