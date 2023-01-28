Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Shrewsbury Town v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 6Moore
  • 7Winchester
  • 3Leahy
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 14Street
  • 24Saydee

Substitutes

  • 8Phillips
  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Bloxham
  • 30Barlow

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 22Godwin-MalifeBooked at 2mins
  • 5Casey
  • 23Cooper
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 4McGeouch
  • 7Stevenson
  • 12Robson
  • 33Onyango
  • 11Garrick
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 6Cargill
  • 9Stevens
  • 17McAllister
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28March
  • 48Savage
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).

  5. Booking

    Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough261231141311039
9Shrewsbury28116113330339
10Portsmouth2691163330338
11Bristol Rovers28108104245-338
12Oxford Utd2899103331236
13Exeter2899103939036
14Port Vale27106112836-836
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2661372430-631
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2785142334-1129
19MK Dons2875162538-1326
20Morecambe27510122639-1325
21Accrington2567122441-1725
22Cambridge2774162346-2325
23Burton2758143254-2223
24Forest Green2957172353-3022
