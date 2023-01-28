Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 6Moore
  • 7Winchester
  • 3Leahy
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 14Street
  • 24Saydee

Substitutes

  • 8Phillips
  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Bloxham
  • 30Barlow

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Casey
  • 23Cooper
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 4McGeouch
  • 7Stevenson
  • 12Robson
  • 33Onyango
  • 11Garrick
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 6Cargill
  • 9Stevens
  • 17McAllister
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28March
  • 48Savage
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC