Championship
LutonLuton Town19:45CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 16Burke
  • 4Lockyer
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 2Drameh
  • 18Clark
  • 10Woodrow
  • 45Doughty
  • 29Bell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 8Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 28Thorpe
  • 32Osho

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 38Ng
  • 5McGuinness
  • 23Kipré
  • 26Simpson
  • 6Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 29M Harris
  • 19Sawyers
  • 47Robinson
  • 10Ojo

Substitutes

  • 9Etete
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene
  • 34Colwill
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 39Davies
  • 44Benjamin
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Tuesday 31st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Watford2912893431344
5Blackburn28141133135-443
6Norwich28126104031942
7Luton2711973529642
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry28108103131038
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2878132131-1029
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
