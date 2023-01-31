Luton Town v Cardiff City

LutonLuton Town19:45CardiffCardiff City
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 34Horvath
- 16Burke
- 4Lockyer
- 17Mpanzu
- 2Drameh
- 18Clark
- 10Woodrow
- 45Doughty
- 29Bell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 8Berry
- 20Watson
- 22Campbell
- 23Onyedinma
- 28Thorpe
- 32Osho
Cardiff
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Allsop
- 38Ng
- 5McGuinness
- 23Kipré
- 26Simpson
- 6Wintle
- 8Ralls
- 29M Harris
- 19Sawyers
- 47Robinson
- 10Ojo
Substitutes
- 9Etete
- 21Alnwick
- 25Philogene
- 34Colwill
- 35Rinomhota
- 39Davies
- 44Benjamin
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.