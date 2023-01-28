Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 3Elder
  • 24Seri
  • 8Docherty
  • 44Connolly
  • 7Tufan
  • 27Slater
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 22Smith
  • 32Lo-Tutala
  • 35Simons

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 11Roberts
  • 18Lowe
  • 10Chair
  • 37Adomah

Substitutes

  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 6Johansen
  • 7Willock
  • 13Archer
  • 16Hämäläinen
  • 17Dozzell
  • 30Armstrong
Referee:
James Linington

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2812883429544
4Blackburn28141133135-443
5Norwich28126104031942
6Middlesbrough28126104235742
7Luton2711973529642
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13QPR28108103134-338
14Reading28114133142-1137
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2878132131-1029
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

