Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Watford

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 21Forss
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 4Mowatt
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 18Watmore
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 13Ferreira
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 4Choudhury
  • 37Martins
  • 11Koné
  • 23Sarr
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 18Asprilla
  • 21Pereira Araújo
  • 25Bacuna
  • 32Pollock
  • 35Okoye
  • 42Morris
  • 54Adeyemo
Referee:
Darren Bond

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2812883429544
4Blackburn28141133135-443
5Norwich28126104031942
6Middlesbrough28126104235742
7Luton2711973529642
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13QPR28108103134-338
14Reading28114133142-1137
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2878132131-1029
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

