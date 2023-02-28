Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End19:45CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley342210268284076
2Sheff Utd33197755302564
3Middlesbrough341761156401657
4Blackburn34174133838055
5Millwall33158104133853
6Luton33141184032853
7Norwich341571248371152
8Watford341311104138350
9Sunderland3413101149381149
10West Brom33139114436848
11Coventry33139113734348
12Preston33129123038-845
13Bristol City331111114341244
14Reading33135153848-1044
15Swansea341110134751-443
16Hull34119143848-1042
17Stoke34117163941-240
18QPR34109153549-1439
19Birmingham34108163846-838
20Rotherham34813133746-937
21Cardiff3498172538-1335
22Huddersfield3387183047-1731
23Blackpool34710173351-1831
24Wigan33710163052-2231
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport