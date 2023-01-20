Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Victor Kristiansen is a product of Copenhagen's youth system and made his professional debut at the age of 17 in November 2020

Leicester City have signed Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m, subject to international clearance.

Kristiansen joins on a five-and-a-half-year contract until 2028 and is a Denmark Under-21s international.

The 20-year-old will help boost manager Brendan Rodgers' options at left-back after long-term injuries to the likes of James Justin.

"It feels amazing," Kristiansen told the club's website. external-link "It's really exciting to be here."

He added: "The Premier League is probably the best league in the world, and Leicester is a top team, so of course I was excited.

"It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity."

The Foxes have endured a poor run of form since domestic football resumed following the World Cup and have lost four successive top-flight games.

They are 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

Kristiansen, who has made more than 70 appearances for Copenhagen, will be in the stands to watch Leicester take on Brighton at King Power Stadium on Saturday, before joining the first team for training on Monday.