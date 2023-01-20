Last updated on .From the section European Football

Serie A giants Juventus have been docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings, Italy's football federation (FIGC) has confirmed.

The FIGC says Juve used transfers to artificially boost their balance sheet.

Juventus had been in third place but the penalty will drop them to 11th.

The sanction comes after the club's board of directors, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, resigned in November.

The FIGC has also hit Agnelli and the club's former chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene with long bans.

The Turin-based club were initially acquitted in an investigation in April 2022.

Juventus have denied any wrongdoing. Their next league game is at home to Atalanta on Sunday.

