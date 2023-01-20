Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea face each other at Anfield at 12:30 GMT on Saturday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked the club's fans for their support in trying to eradicate homophobic chanting.

The Football Association can now charge clubs if their fans use a homophobic chant that has been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters.

Klopp said Liverpool can "already feel the effects" of the help given to the LGBT+ community.

The Reds face Graham Potter's Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

Writing in his programme notes for the game, Klopp praised fans for trying to stop the derogatory chant that he said "does not fit in with the traits of our city, our club or our people".

He added: "I will not refer to it by name in this column because I think the less we can hear about it and see it the better, but the really, really positive thing is that fans have come together to try to make it a thing of the past.

"We can already feel the effects of this. Positive steps have been made and hopefully this will allow our supporters from the LGBT+ community to feel as welcome as they should."

In August 2021, Liverpool condemned alleged homophobic chanting aimed at then Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was on loan from Chelsea, during the Reds' 3-0 win at Carrow Road.

The incident prompted Klopp to sit down with Paul Amann, external-link founder of Kop Outs - a fan group formed in 2016 to provide a voice for LGBT+ supporters - to discuss the issue.

"[Paul Amann] just wanted the chant to stop so that all our fans could feel more welcome," the German said of the conversation.

"I did not think it was too much of an ask then, and I do not think it is too much of an ask now, so it is good to see the support Kop Outs are receiving.

"Hopefully this will carry on not only today but also in the future."

Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League on 28 points after 18 games, while Chelsea are one place below the Reds on the same number of points, but have played a game more.