RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

RB LeipzigRB Leipzig19:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Blaswich
- 2Simakan
- 4Orbán
- 32Gvardiol
- 23Halstenberg
- 27Laimer
- 24Schlager
- 17Szoboszlai
- 10Forsberg
- 7Olmo
- 19André Silva
Substitutes
- 11Werner
- 13Nyland
- 16Klostermann
- 22Raum
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 4de Ligt
- 2Upamecano
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 7Gnabry
- 42Musiala
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 11Coman
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 23Blind
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert