German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig19:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Germany

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Blaswich
  • 2Simakan
  • 4Orbán
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 27Laimer
  • 24Schlager
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 10Forsberg
  • 7Olmo
  • 19André Silva

Substitutes

  • 11Werner
  • 13Nyland
  • 16Klostermann
  • 22Raum
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de Ligt
  • 2Upamecano
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7Gnabry
  • 42Musiala
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich15104149133634
2Freiburg159332517830
3RB Leipzig158433021928
4Frankfurt158343224827
5Union Berlin158342420427
6B Dortmund158162521425
7Wolfsburg156542420423
8B Mgladbach156452824422
9Werder Bremen156362527-221
10Mainz155461924-519
11Hoffenheim155372222018
12B Leverkusen155372526-118
13Köln154562129-817
14Augsburg154381826-815
15Hertha Berlin153571922-314
16Stuttgart153571827-914
17VfL Bochum1541101436-2213
18Schalke1523101332-199
View full German Bundesliga table

