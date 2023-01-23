Joe Pritchard tore his Achilles tendon during Accrington's defeat by Morecambe on 29 December

Imagine for a second that you are a professional footballer, on your return to action following a long-term injury, and you feel a pain in your lower leg during a crucial game against a local rival.

The pain is excruciating. You fall to the ground. The stretcher comes on. You are in agony.

This is what happened to Accrington Stanley midfielder Joe Pritchard when, during their 2-0 loss to Morecambe in their final game of 2022, he tore his Achilles tendon.

He tells BBC Radio Lancashire about his injury and how he is coping with the mental impact of another extended spell on the sidelines.

'People would turn and stare'

Pritchard joined Stanley in 2019 from Bolton Wanderers and has gone on to make a total of 106 appearances for the club, including 23 during the first half of this season.

But in the 89th minute of their defeat by Morecambe on 29 December, Pritchard felt something give way.

So what is it like to rupture your Achilles?

"The first initial pain was quite sore, like, screaming as you know you've done something quite serious. Then that seems to just disappear after maybe a minute," he said.

"That initial pain's quite sore, but then after that I ended up having gas and air whenever I needed it.

"In hospital you get dosed up with painkillers and by then I couldn't feel my arms, let alone my ankle."

After Pritchard's release from hospital he has drawn attention, with members of the public not understanding this can be the way of things for a professional footballer.

He added: "People just turn around and stare at you. I've got a cast on my leg, but to other people, it just doesn't look normal.

"Obviously to me and to a lot of the lads who have had injuries, especially this during a season like this, it's is just a normal part of our life."

'At least I'm not as bad as Joe'

Joe Pritchard began his career with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but went on to join Bolton Wanderers where he made his senior breakthrough

What makes Pritchard's injury even more devastating is that this is not the first time he has had a season curtailed by injury.

He also spent almost the entirety of last season out with a hamstring injury, before fighting back to return at the tail end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Before this season's misfortune, Pritchard was a regular in an injury-affected Stanley side.

Asked whether he was on his way back to his best, he said: "I was on my way there. Obviously, with the injury before, you don't really know whether the muscle will go and things like that.

"But I felt like I was doing everything right. I felt like I was fit every day and doing the right things. The only thing that could really happen was a freak incident, which it was.

"I've got a good relationship with everyone in the dressing room. Obviously I've not been in every day, but everyone seems happy to see me and they all come and shake my hand and ask how I am.

"I'm probably in one of the longest-term situations at the minute. So whenever I come in, everyone gets to think 'at least I'm not as bad as Joe'."

'It still hasn't kicked in'

With the memory of his previous injury still fresh in his mind, Pritchard is aware of how much of a struggle it is for a professional footballer to begin their route back to action.

"I feel like this hasn't really kicked in for me in terms of how hard it's going to be. I've got my missus at home so I've got someone that can help me as I can't move around easily," he said.

"My worries are further on down the line, when I can walk again but I've still got four, five months out and I'll be doing the same thing for two or three weeks doing the same session and I'm getting bored and I don't want to do it.

"That's where I remember it being a little bit more difficult, so that they're the times. I'm a little bit worried about that but I feel good. And I feel really positive."

Hitting rock bottom

Joe Pritchard's contract with Accrington Stanley comes to an end at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season

The side effect of his experience with long-term injury is that Pritchard knows how to deal with it now that it has happened again.

Pritchard continued: "I hit a bit of a breakdown around January last year. At that point I was scared of my own company, scared of being by myself.

"I had to reach out to friends and people that were close to keep me company and make me feel comfortable and safer. I felt like I couldn't do this by myself. I needed other people.

"I would go home, sit on my own, and have nothing else to think about other than my injury and there's nothing you can do. You can't take your mind off it."

Pritchard says his cast is a constant reminder of his situation, but fortunately he has family support as he navigates a tough period, which is made worse by the fact his contract with Stanley comes to an end in June.

He now has his dog Milo and partner Lottie to help him through his current recovery, but he acknowledges that it is not easy to be able to deal with the impact of two severe injuries during the peak of his career.

"Every day, I go home, the only thing that's on my mind is his Lottie. I'm always putting her first. That takes my mind off my situation when I can't stand up or do anything," he said.

"You get reminded of it all the time. Last year I also got a dog and I could concentrate and put my mind into him rather than myself and I think that helped a lot.

"Nearly a year down the line, it's probably one of the best decisions I've ever made is. Milo is by my side every day. He's got a lot more separation anxiety than I do. He's been amazing."

Joe Pritchard was speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes