Scott Robertson played for Celtic against Cluj in the Europa League three years ago

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Scott Robertson from Celtic on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old has made more than 50 career appearances, mainly while on loan, and has played one game for Celtic in the Europa League.

He played with Fleetwood boss Scott Brown and has experience in England with Gillingham, Doncaster and Crewe.

"Both myself and Scott have a bond with Celtic and they were brilliant to deal with throughout the move," Brown said.

Robertson is likely to be eligible for Saturday's League One match with Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's a fantastic signing for the club - I knew him from my time with Celtic and have had the opportunity to see him grow as a person and a player over the years," Brown added.

