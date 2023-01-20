Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Tomoki Iwata is one of Celtic's January signings

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic have made progress in the transfer market and expects further developments in the next few days.

Celtic are reportedly keen on Oh Hyeon-gyu external-link and were previously interested in his South Korea team-mate Cho Gue-sung.

"At the moment, progress on incomings and outgoings but nothing confirmed yet," said Postecoglou.

"Obviously, we are getting to the tail end of the window and I expect progress over the next few days."

The Scottish champions have already signed Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston this month.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has been linked with a move away, but when asked about the Greece striker, Postecoglou said: "Until I know or hear otherwise, I expect them all to be Celtic players.

"There has been progress with all those kinds of issues. I guess over the next few days we will see how it all plays out."

Meanwhile, Canada defender Johnston says his early days at the club since joining from Major League Soccer side CF Montreal have been seamless.

Johnston - who joined up with his new team-mates after playing at the World Cup - made his debut in January's Old Firm draw at Ibrox and feels that performance reassured him he "belonged at a club like Celtic".

"It's been a simple transition, the whole group has just been really welcoming, it reminds me of home a little bit," he said.

"The competition has been great for spots, I've been enjoying it, and of course playing in front of 60,000 at Parkhead has definitely helped as well. So, it's been a nice progression.

"We all come to Celtic for one reason and that's to win and that means winning matches week in week out, and lifting trophies at the end of it. That's our main motivation here, and we know it's not even just a desire it's a requirement from the fan base here."