Nicolas Raskin is nearing the end of his contract at Standard Liege

Scottish Cup: St Johnstone v Rangers Venue: McDiarmid Park, Perth Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on Sportscene

Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers' interest in Standard Liege's Nicolas Raskin, but doubts the Ibrox club will be alone in pursuing the midfielder.

Raskin, 21, has been capped up to Under-21 level by his native Belgium and is out of contract this summer.

"There is an interest from us but I am sure there is from a number of clubs," said Beale.

Meanwhile, Rangers forward Kemar Roofe will miss four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Roofe scored the winner as a substitute in Rangers' 2-1 Viaplay Cup extra-time win over Aberdeen on Sunday. He went off after landing awkwardly in the second half of extra time.

Beale, whose side face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday, offered "no comment" on Rangers' pursuit of Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell but did say: "We are very close on one or two bits. Nothing will be announced before this game."

Rangers have been linked with Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker, with the Welsh side's head coach Russell Martin saying a bid had been turned down.

And Beale commented: "There is not a stand-off. We are doing the business in private and in south Wales they have obviously spoken about it.

"So we don't want to add to that because the boy has gone back there from a loan [at Plymouth Argyle] and could be in their squad this weekend, so if he is in their squad he is their player."

On potential outgoings, Beale added: "In the last 24 hours or so there have been some enquiries for one or two of ours which will be interesting.

"It might be one or two of ours might go out temporarily or permanently because they want to play. I have had one or two members of the squad who may have opportunities, none of the senior boys."