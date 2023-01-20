Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Tariqe Fosu helped Brentford win promotion to the Premier League in the 2020-21 season

Brentford have loaned Tariqe Fosu to Championship side Rotherham United, following the forward's recall from a similar stint at Stoke City.

Fosu played 20 games for the Potters in the opening half of the campaign, but failed to score in those outings.

The 27-year-old Ghana international lists Charlton, Oxford and Colchester among his former clubs, and has 53 goals in 291 career appearances.

He joins Sean Morrison and Leo Hjelde as January arrivals at the Millers.

