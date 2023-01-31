Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kenny Shiels guided Northern Ireland to their first major women's tournament last year

Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team.

Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament.

However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this year's World Cup.

"I have enjoyed my time as senior women's manager immensely," he said.

"I have worked hard with the players to raise their expectations and change their style of play so that we were a team to be reckoned with.

"This success has generated record attendance figures at senior women's games and I was delighted to see so many of the Green and White Army travel to England to cheer us on last summer at the Euros.

"I want to thank everyone who has backed me, and the team, during my time as manager."

In August, Shiels had reiterated his desire to continue in his role when asked if he could see himself in charge for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, but the Irish Football Association has opted for change.

"Kenny's impact on the women's and girls' game in Northern Ireland has been transformative," said IFA CEO Patrick Nelson.

"Securing that historic qualification to the Euros is forever etched in Irish FA history. We thank Kenny for his contribution to this and the success of the senior women's team in recent years."

Shiels' side were unable to win any of their three group matches at Euro 2022

Shiels, who has also managed Ballymena United and Larne in the Irish Premiership, succeeded Alfie Wylie in 2019 and oversaw an impressive improvement in Northern Ireland's fortunes.

They reached the European Championship finals after finishing second behind Norway in qualifying before overcoming Ukraine in a play-off.

At last year's finals in England, Northern Ireland bowed out at the group stage following defeats by Norway, Austria and the hosts.

Northern Ireland also finished behind England and Austria in World Cup qualifying as Shiels' side missed out on a place at this year's finals in Austria and New Zealand.

The last match of his tenure was a 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Belfast in November.

Analysis

BBC Sport NI's Andy Gray

Kenny Shiels had previously said he was happy to stay in the job until he was told otherwise - and that day has arrived.

He will be remembered as the man who guided Northern Ireland to their maiden major finals.

His arrival saw Northern Ireland adopt a more positive tactical shift, instilled with belief, which ultimately led to a golden era for women's football in the country.

The Euro finals in England created memories that lasted a lifetime and that will no doubt be beneficial for generations to come.

However, his tenure was not without controversy and his comments after a historic night at a sold-out Windsor Park against England created some negative headlines.

The Irish FA have decided it is time for change and, with a talented group of young players coming through, a new face will lead Northern Ireland in the quest for more tournament football.