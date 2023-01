Last updated on .From the section Irish

Friday's Irish Premiership game between Newry City and Glentoran has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The game at the Newry Showgrounds has been rearranged for Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

The match will be Rodney McAree's first as Glentoran manager.

Friday's second match between Portadown and Carrick Rangers is also subject to a pitch inspection.