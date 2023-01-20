Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is expected to face Hearts in the Scottish Cup tie

Scottish Cup fourth round Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is confident Ryan Porteous can handle transfer speculation and perform at his best in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie with Hearts.

Hibs are considering an offer from Blackburn Rovers for the defender.

But Johnson said: "It's natural to be distracted. I've been in that situation myself but always given my absolute best - I know that Ryan will do that."

Meanwhile, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects to end his winless Easter Road record in the fourth-round tie.

Johnson does not anticipate Sunday's match being Scotland centre-back Porteous' final match for Hibs - but understands the 23-year-old's ambitions.

Italian club Udinese have had an offer in the region of £250,000 turned down for Porteous - who is out of contract at the end of the season - and there has also been interest from French club Toulouse.

"I honestly don't know," added Johnson, when asked if he thought the derby would be Porteous' farewell.

"It seems to have been built up that way. As far as I'm aware he is still under contract and nothing is sorted or close to it.

"He is a human being and everyone has different agendas as you know and Ryan is the same. He wants to play as high as he can for as long as he can and earn as much money as he can.

"That's the natural feeling for every footballer. He has these opportunities, but until the club have resolved it he is under contract - it's as simple as that."

Johnson is relishing the opportunity to put a positive slant on Hibs' recent indifferent form with a derby victory as well as avenge the 3-0 league defeat on 2 January.

"It's a massive game, a brilliant game and Easter Road will be absolutely rocking, which is what we want," said Johnson.

"Personally I love to manage and coach in these games and the boys are well up for it.

"We have had the hurt of the recent away loss. We haven't won enough games in recent times and this is a massive opportunity for us to spin everything back in a really positive light."

Hearts comfortably won the derby match at the turn of the year

Neilson has shrugged off his poor record at Easter Road as he takes his Hearts side to Leith for the derby, having never won there as a player or manager.

"It doesn't bother me, that side of it - we've not played them that many times there. It's part of football," he said.

"We've broken a lot of records this year and hopefully this is the time we go down there and get a result."

Neilson also dismissed suggestions last season's Scottish Cup final defeat by Rangers might be a motivating factor - and that there could be any complacency among his players.

Hearts are in a much better form compared to their city rivals while two goals from Lawrence Shankland ensured Neilson's side claimed a resounding 3-0 derby win at Tynecastle three weeks ago.

"I don't think there is hurt from last season. That game is done, the season was over as soon as the full-time whistle went," he said of May's Hampden defeat.

"It's a case of moving on. For us, it's a derby - whether it's in the League Cup, Scottish Cup, West of Scotland Cup, it doesn't matter. It's a derby.

"The players understand the magnitude of the game. It'll be a full house, we'll have a full allocation of fans, the place will be rocking and it's up to us to turn up and get a result."