Scottish Cup: Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen's Park postponed
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park on Saturday has been postponed following a pitch inspection at Friday lunchtime.
Three inches of snow on the Caledonian Stadium pitch meant the fourth-round cup tie was called off.
With temperatures set to drop below freezing on Friday night, there was no chance of Saturday's slightly warmer conditions making a difference.
The game against the Championship side will now be played on 31 January.
There will be pitch inspections on Saturday at the ties at Elgin City (10:30 GMT), Linlithgow Rose (10:00) and Cove Rangers (time TBC).
