Scottish Cup: Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen's Park postponed

There is no prospect of the Caledonian Stadium pitch thawing out before Saturday afternoon

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park on Saturday has been postponed following a pitch inspection at Friday lunchtime.

Three inches of snow on the Caledonian Stadium pitch meant the fourth-round cup tie was called off.

With temperatures set to drop below freezing on Friday night, there was no chance of Saturday's slightly warmer conditions making a difference.

The game against the Championship side will now be played on 31 January.

There will be pitch inspections on Saturday at the ties at Elgin City (10:30 GMT), Linlithgow Rose (10:00) and Cove Rangers (time TBC).

