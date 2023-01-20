Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park on Saturday has been postponed following a pitch inspection at Friday lunchtime.

Three inches of snow on the Caledonian Stadium pitch meant the fourth-round cup tie was called off.

With temperatures set to drop below freezing on Friday night, there was no chance of Saturday's slightly warmer conditions making a difference.

The game against the Championship side will now be played on 31 January.