Jarell Quansah has been on Liverpool's books since he was five years old

Liverpool's England Under-19 centre-back Jarell Quansah has joined Bristol Rovers on loan.

The 19-year-old has played four games in the EFL Trophy for Liverpool's academy and will move to the League One side until the end of the season.

Quansah has yet to play a first-team game for Liverpool but has twice been an unused substitute.

He captained Liverpool to the 2021 FA Youth Cup final and helped England win the Under-19 European Championships.

"I'd known of the club's interest in me for a little while and I'm looking forward to meeting all the lads and showing everyone what I can do," Quansah told the Bristol Rovers website.

