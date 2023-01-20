Wolves agree to sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham to sign defender Craig Dawson from the London club.
The 32-year-old had indicated a wish to move further north and was left out of West Ham's defeat at Wolves last Saturday by manager David Moyes.
Dawson, whose last game for the Hammers was an FA Cup win at Brentford on 7 January, is yet to have a medical.
Wolves, who are 16th in the Premier League, face a trip to Manchester City (14:00 GMT) on Sunday.
Former West Brom player Dawson initially joined West Ham on loan from Watford in October 2020 before turning that into a permanent move.
He has made 87 appearances, scoring five goals, in all competitions for the Hammers and started all six Europa League knockout round games last season as West Ham reached the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes has left Wolves to move Benfica on loan for the rest of the season.
Guedes only signed for the Molineux club in the summer, when he joined from Valencia on a five-year deal worth £27.5m.
