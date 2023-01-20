Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan managed at Bristol Rovers and Mansfield before becoming Newport boss in October 2022

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan has branded the League Two transfer window as "crazy."

Coughlan made his first signing with the recruitment of midfielder Harry Charlsley from Port Vale on an 18 month deal.

County are keen to bolster again before the window closes on January 31.

"I have never seen a transfer window in League Two with as much riches and as much finance floating about," said Coughlan.

"I don't think it has ever been done before. Will it be done again, possibly?

"It's crazy to look at some of the things going on at some of the other clubs. We cannot control that, we need to look at ourselves nowhere else.

"It's becoming tougher and harder. January is a notorious window but it's even tougher this year."

Coughlan said County had been outbid for players on "numerous occasions" missing out on a striker who had gone to another League Two club. "We have had a lot of hitting the crossbar," he added.

The County boss is delighted to have recruited Charsley, a player who he worked with at Mansfield.

The formalities have been completed and Charsley will be available for Saturday's home game with AFC Wimbledon.

County are without a win in six games but four of those matches have been draws. Utility player Scott Bennett is doubtful with a groin problem.

Meanwhile Coughlan says he is "aggrieved" to have been fined by the FA after he and Crawley manager Darren Byfield were both sent off in the recent 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade.

Both managers were fined £500, but Coughlan said he was cleared of what the referee and fourth official that day had accused him of. The FA said both managers had admitted their behaviour was "improper."