Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Max Dean scored three goals in six appearances for Leeds United's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy

MK Dons have signed striker Max Dean from Leeds United on a permanent deal.

The 18-year-old, whose length of deal and transfer fee have not been disclosed, left Elland Road without playing a first-team game for Leeds.

Dean regularly featured for Leeds' under-21 side, which included playing in the Papa Johns Trophy.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said Dean is a player with "huge potential" having previously worked with the teenager while on the coaching staff at Leeds.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.