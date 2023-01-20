Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Harry Clarke failed to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal

Ipswich Town have signed defender Harry Clarke from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old moves back to Ipswich more than seven years after he left the club as a youth player to join the Gunners.

Clarke had spent the first six months of this season on loan at Championship side Stoke City, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

"What a feeling to be back. I'm home and it feels good," Clarke said. external-link

Clarke failed to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners and spent the past three seasons out on loan, with a stint at Oldham followed by spells at Ross County and Hibernian before going to Stoke.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said Clarke's history with the club "is a bonus".

"Harry brings a lot of the qualities that we want in the team now and for the future," McKenna continued.

