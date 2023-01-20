Last updated on .From the section Scottish

St Mirren's Dylan Reid, 17, is poised for a six-figure move to Crystal Palace just months after the Scotland Under-17 midfielder rejected a transfer to Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers could be ready to end Nicolas Raskin's stormy spell at Standard Liege after the Belgium Under-21 midfielder fell out with ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila. (Scottish Sun) external-link

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu wants to sign for Celtic and has the blessing of Suwon Bluewings' manager. (KBS via Daily Record) external-link

Italian club Lazio are interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski. (Calciomercato via Press & Journal) external-link

Motherwell striker Connor Shields is attracting interest from English Football League sides Carlisle United and Barrow. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie says some of his team-mates are "not at the right club" if they cannot handle the pressure of playing for one of Scotland's 'big four'. (Press & Journal) external-link

Winger Morgan Whittaker is desperate to move from Swansea City to Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy claims the Scottish FA are hatching a plot to enter Celtic and Rangers B teams into an SPFL 3. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says his former academy team-mate Kevin Nisbet, who is soon out of contract at Hibernian, is a natural goalscorer and would score for fun at his old club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers should be trying to sign Nisbet of Hibs and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic and Scotland captain Paul Lambert is ready to get back into management and the former Livingston boss would welcome a job Scotland. (Glasgow Live) external-link

Rangers winger Kai Kennedy is set to sign for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the second tier in the United States after shining on loan at Falkirk. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United and Aberdeen hope to bring Luton Town goalkeeper Matt Macey, who spent last season at Hibernian, back north of the border this month. (Alan Nixon patreon - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic boss John Barnes says going to West Ham "would be a step down in terms of the size of the club" but Ange Postecoglou should take the job if offered it as the Premier League is a step up. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley says Toby Sibbick's reason for coming off against Aberdeen - that his new boots give him cramp - "is the worst excuse I've ever heard". (The Scotsman) external-link