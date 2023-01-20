Scottish gossip: Dylan Reid, Nicolas Raskin, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Bojan Miovski, Connor Shields
St Mirren's Dylan Reid, 17, is poised for a six-figure move to Crystal Palace just months after the Scotland Under-17 midfielder rejected a transfer to Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers could be ready to end Nicolas Raskin's stormy spell at Standard Liege after the Belgium Under-21 midfielder fell out with ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila. (Scottish Sun)
South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu wants to sign for Celtic and has the blessing of Suwon Bluewings' manager. (KBS via Daily Record)
Italian club Lazio are interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski. (Calciomercato via Press & Journal)
Motherwell striker Connor Shields is attracting interest from English Football League sides Carlisle United and Barrow. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie says some of his team-mates are "not at the right club" if they cannot handle the pressure of playing for one of Scotland's 'big four'. (Press & Journal)
Winger Morgan Whittaker is desperate to move from Swansea City to Rangers. (Daily Record)
Darvel boss Mick Kennedy claims the Scottish FA are hatching a plot to enter Celtic and Rangers B teams into an SPFL 3. (Daily Record)
Ex-Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says his former academy team-mate Kevin Nisbet, who is soon out of contract at Hibernian, is a natural goalscorer and would score for fun at his old club. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers should be trying to sign Nisbet of Hibs and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)
Ex-Celtic and Scotland captain Paul Lambert is ready to get back into management and the former Livingston boss would welcome a job Scotland. (Glasgow Live)
Rangers winger Kai Kennedy is set to sign for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the second tier in the United States after shining on loan at Falkirk. (Daily Record)
Dundee United and Aberdeen hope to bring Luton Town goalkeeper Matt Macey, who spent last season at Hibernian, back north of the border this month. (Alan Nixon patreon - subscription required)
Former Celtic boss John Barnes says going to West Ham "would be a step down in terms of the size of the club" but Ange Postecoglou should take the job if offered it as the Premier League is a step up. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley says Toby Sibbick's reason for coming off against Aberdeen - that his new boots give him cramp - "is the worst excuse I've ever heard". (The Scotsman)