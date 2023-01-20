Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard joins Gunners from Brighton for £21m
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal have signed Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21m plus add-ons.
The 28-year-old forward's contract runs until 2027 and has the option of being extended by a year.
He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 top-flight games for Brighton this season.
"He knows the league here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.
The Gunners say they have submitted the required documents and hope Trossard will be available to face Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday (16:30 GMT).
"We're really happy to have him," said Arteta, who confirmed Trossard had trained with the squad on Friday.
"He's a player we have followed for a while now and the opportunity came and we have the necessity to have a player in the front line that is versatile enough to to play different positions."
Trossard, who made three appearances for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup, will wear number 19 for Arsenal.
The Gunners are top of the Premier League and Arteta feels it is "very important" to sign players who can adapt quickly.
He said: "We have to think short-term but also medium and long-term and I think he gives us all that. He's a very intelligent player.
"When you look at his career and what he has done in the last few years, he is a player who fits our way of playing for sure and we are happy to have him."
Trossard's agent, Josy Comhair, said last week the forward wanted to leave Brighton and would not sign a new contract after falling out with boss Roberto De Zerbi.
He was left out of the squad for the 3-0 home victory over Liverpool after leaving training early without permission.
But, I implore my fellow Gooners, top 4 is still the goal - anything beyond that is gravy. As talented as the team is, they're still young with a young manager - we can't put pressure on them to deliver miracles. A blip will come and how the team responds to that will be the real test.
Squad depth is going to be so important in the run in, this is the perfect signing for this.
We can now use Martinelli up front if needs be, with Trossard to cover the left
Well done Edu and Arteta
If Mudryck with 8 caps and only 70 odd games is worth £90m, what value is Saka with 100+ games, 24+ caps and established international player? £200m i guess. The market is madness and Arsenal were right to walk away from that deal.
A decent signing at a reasonable price well before the end of the transfer window!!
Would like to hear us linked to resigning Gus Caesar, Pascal Cygan and Nicklas Bendtner only to see them in a Chelsea shirt the following week.
Will add to our options without rocking the currently harmonious Arsenal boat.
Also bit of healthy competition to the first team regulars
COYG
From all accounts he wants to be in the starting lineup and doesn't like being on the bench but he's obviously been signed as a squad player and will rarely get to start a match.