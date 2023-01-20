Close menu

Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard joins Gunners from Brighton for £21m

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Leandro Trossard scores against Liverpool
Leandro Trossard is Brighton's top scorer this season with seven goals

Arsenal have signed Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21m plus add-ons.

The 28-year-old forward's contract runs until 2027 and has the option of being extended by a year.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 top-flight games for Brighton this season.

"He knows the league here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

The Gunners say they have submitted the required documents and hope Trossard will be available to face Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

"We're really happy to have him," said Arteta, who confirmed Trossard had trained with the squad on Friday.

"He's a player we have followed for a while now and the opportunity came and we have the necessity to have a player in the front line that is versatile enough to to play different positions."

Trossard, who made three appearances for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup, will wear number 19 for Arsenal.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League and Arteta feels it is "very important" to sign players who can adapt quickly.

He said: "We have to think short-term but also medium and long-term and I think he gives us all that. He's a very intelligent player.

"When you look at his career and what he has done in the last few years, he is a player who fits our way of playing for sure and we are happy to have him."

Trossard's agent, Josy Comhair, said last week the forward wanted to leave Brighton and would not sign a new contract after falling out with boss Roberto De Zerbi.

He was left out of the squad for the 3-0 home victory over Liverpool after leaving training early without permission.

Comments

Join the conversation

251 comments

  • Comment posted by Nercei, today at 15:49

    Excellent news to add to the squad with a proven Premier League talent with a wealth of experience.

    But, I implore my fellow Gooners, top 4 is still the goal - anything beyond that is gravy. As talented as the team is, they're still young with a young manager - we can't put pressure on them to deliver miracles. A blip will come and how the team responds to that will be the real test.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 15:54

      James replied:
      I agree. Just tell that AFTV lot....

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 15:53

    Excellent News and a good bit of business!

    Squad depth is going to be so important in the run in, this is the perfect signing for this.

    We can now use Martinelli up front if needs be, with Trossard to cover the left

    Well done Edu and Arteta

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:56

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      That's exactly what Arteta has in mind - makes total sense.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 15:56

    Competition and back-up to Saka, good signing and decent value.

    If Mudryck with 8 caps and only 70 odd games is worth £90m, what value is Saka with 100+ games, 24+ caps and established international player? £200m i guess. The market is madness and Arsenal were right to walk away from that deal.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 15:59

      bbcwatcher replied:
      £500 million but the usual rules don’t apply to Chelsea 😂🙄

  • Comment posted by One flu over a coronavirus nest, today at 15:54

    What's going on???

    A decent signing at a reasonable price well before the end of the transfer window!!

    • Reply posted by remainexiter, today at 15:57

      remainexiter replied:
      what unlike jesus, zinchenko, ramsdale, ben white etc?

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 15:52

    Arteta and Edu combination working well. Not an extreme amount of money (looking at Chelsea), and proven Prem experience and stats. At this point, the league is Arsenals to throw away. Great to see a competitive league campaign though. Arsenal playing good football, with a young, hungry, balanced squad and none of the prima donnas. Good to see

    • Reply posted by Captain Birds Eye, today at 15:54

      Captain Birds Eye replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 15:55

    Really good signing sadly for Chelsea he was far too cheap they only take players for more than 80 million arsenal looking set for a top four spot and should be very proud of anything more with the young squad they have.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 16:19

      Deano replied:
      Chelsea will only screw up Mudryks career anyway. Look how many players have gone there for big money moves and flatterd to deceive. Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz to name a few

  • Comment posted by Christopher Wright , today at 16:00

    Be careful what you wish for, as a Brighton season ticket holder as good as he was at times he was also a very moody and when things didn't go his way he threw his toys out of his pram, I'm not sure how happy he will be being a bench warmer.

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 16:05

      Route1 replied:
      Maybe he's a bit of a prima donna, who thought he should be at a bigger club. World cup winner Alexis Mac seems a more down to earth type.

  • Comment posted by Gorgatron, today at 15:48

    Prefer him over mudryk anyway. Fraction of the cost and proven player who could play for most teams and do a good job

    • Reply posted by Billy, today at 15:50

      Billy replied:
      He's actually very inconsistent to be honest. On his day he's great but he goes missing quite a lot.

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 16:05

    Great addition to the squad.

    Would like to hear us linked to resigning Gus Caesar, Pascal Cygan and Nicklas Bendtner only to see them in a Chelsea shirt the following week.

    • Reply posted by Soon Moderated, today at 16:09

      Soon Moderated replied:
      Hang on, don’t forget to add the fox in the box and the mighty Chamakh!

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:57

    Decent business for Brighton, although a poor world cup for Belgium didn't help the fee. They should be fine without him. Hopefully they use the money wisely and keep performing well.

  • Comment posted by Gazza1955, today at 15:52

    Smart business by Arsenal at a sensible price too. A proven quality player.

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 16:31

      dogeared replied:
      Arteta 'we have been watching him a while now'. Yeah ok, like three days?

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:54

    Decent signing at a great price considering he has Premier League experience.

    Will add to our options without rocking the currently harmonious Arsenal boat.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 16:17

      Deano replied:
      I'm trying to weight up the differences between Trossard and Mudryk. Prem experience, can score in this league and below 30m quid. I know which one I'd prefer..

  • Comment posted by i used to be a pigeon, today at 15:53

    Will fit right in. Bit of added depth to see the season out. Certainly gives us more options and a much needed plan B

    Also bit of healthy competition to the first team regulars

    COYG

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 16:03

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Exactly!

  • Comment posted by Birdman, today at 15:58

    But temperament? Hopefully not another Aubameyang

    • Reply posted by arsenal1, today at 16:30

      arsenal1 replied:
      I agree, hopefully not disruptive in the dressing room as well. The jury is still out for me.

  • Comment posted by PeeGee, today at 15:52

    From Trossard's point of view it looks like a strange move.

    From all accounts he wants to be in the starting lineup and doesn't like being on the bench but he's obviously been signed as a squad player and will rarely get to start a match.

    • Reply posted by Ananth, today at 16:03

      Ananth replied:
      You really think Martinelli and Saka are going to start week after week especially next season when Arsenal will also most likely play in the champions league? Trossard will start a lot of games both in the league and midweek rotating with either Saka or Martinelli and that’s the flexibility he brings.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 16:19

    Brighton can afford to sell him cheap, they are still counting the cash from mugging Chelsea for cucurella.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 16:22

      Campachoochoo replied:
      With the return of Chilwell and the emergence of Lewis Hall...that deal is looking stranger and stranger by the day. They are also about to get 75m for Caicedo so they could probably have given Trossard away at this point

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:07

    Absolutely brilliant signing. Ruined my Fantasy football team composition though...

  • Comment posted by DJ25, today at 15:50

    Welcome! Excellent deal, proven prem talent. COYG!

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 16:02

    I feel Arsenal need to add a central midfielder, an injury to Partey or Xhaka could be Arsenal's downfall as well as fatigue if not injured.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 16:09

      Mike replied:
      Lokonga, Smith-Rowe and El Neney, I think Arsenal can cope. If they can play without Jesus they can play without anyone!

  • Comment posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 15:49

    Good signing this and will give us a bit more squad depth and cover, he can hit the ground running too with no need to acclimatise to the pace of the Prem.

