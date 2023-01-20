Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard joins Gunners from Brighton for £21m
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal have signed Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21m plus add-ons.
The 28-year-old forward's contract runs until 2027 and has the option of being extended by a year.
He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 top-flight games for Brighton this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.
Trossard also made three appearances - two as a substitute and one start - for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup.
The Belgian attacker will wear number 19 for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta hailed his quality after the deal was announced.
"It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro," said the Spanish boss.
"He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.
"Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we're all looking forward to working with him.
"We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club."
- Visit our Arsenal page for all the latest Gunners news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Arsenal news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content
If Mudryck with 8 caps and only 70 odd games is worth £90m, what value is Saka with 100+ games, 24+ caps and established international player? £200m i guess. The market is madness and Arsenal were right to walk away from that deal.
A decent signing at a reasonable price well before the end of the transfer window!!
Will add to our options without rocking the currently harmonious Arsenal boat.
Squad depth is going to be so important in the run in, this is the perfect signing for this.
We can now use Martinelli up front if needs be, with Trossard to cover the left
Well done Edu and Arteta
Also bit of healthy competition to the first team regulars
COYG