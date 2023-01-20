Close menu

Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard joins Gunners from Brighton for £21m

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments46

Breaking news

Arsenal have signed Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21m plus add-ons.

The 28-year-old forward's contract runs until 2027 and has the option of being extended by a year.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 top-flight games for Brighton this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

Trossard also made three appearances - two as a substitute and one start - for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup.

The Belgian attacker will wear number 19 for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta hailed his quality after the deal was announced.

"It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro," said the Spanish boss.

"He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

"Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we're all looking forward to working with him.

"We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club."

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Crocker, today at 15:59

    Hopefully he knows only 4 or 5 are in every game and now more than ever its a squad game, guessing they'll have told him that.

  • Comment posted by Birdman, today at 15:58

    But temperament? Hopefully not another Aubameyang

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 15:58

    As an Arsenal fan, it’s exactly what we need. A player that will play his part when called upon and make an impact. A player that will run and willing to work hard for a win.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 15:57

    Can’t see this Arsenal revival lasting too long if they keep having to buy their backup options, whilst their main rivals keep buying their first choice players….

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:57

    Decent business for Brighton, although a poor world cup for Belgium didn't help the fee. They should be fine without him. Hopefully they use the money wisely and keep performing well.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 15:57

    Best forward arsenal will have in their squad

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 15:56

    He had a great world cup.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 15:56

    Competition and back-up to Saka, good signing and decent value.

    If Mudryck with 8 caps and only 70 odd games is worth £90m, what value is Saka with 100+ games, 24+ caps and established international player? £200m i guess. The market is madness and Arsenal were right to walk away from that deal.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 15:59

      bbcwatcher replied:
      £500 million but the usual rules don’t apply to Chelsea 😂🙄

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 15:56

    Has he actually turned up at the ground or are they trying to stop him getting to chelsea? 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 15:55

    Really good signing sadly for Chelsea he was far too cheap they only take players for more than 80 million arsenal looking set for a top four spot and should be very proud of anything more with the young squad they have.

  • Comment posted by One flu over a coronavirus nest, today at 15:54

    What's going on???

    A decent signing at a reasonable price well before the end of the transfer window!!

    • Reply posted by remainexiter, today at 15:57

      remainexiter replied:
      what unlike jesus, zinchenko, ramsdale, ben white etc?

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:54

    Decent signing at a great price considering he has Premier League experience.

    Will add to our options without rocking the currently harmonious Arsenal boat.

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 15:54

    New Brighton manager was making him work too hard.

    • Reply posted by remainexiter, today at 15:56

      remainexiter replied:
      he's been tracked by AFC for years - he got the word and forced a move - clever boy

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 15:53

    Excellent News and a good bit of business!

    Squad depth is going to be so important in the run in, this is the perfect signing for this.

    We can now use Martinelli up front if needs be, with Trossard to cover the left

    Well done Edu and Arteta

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:56

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      That's exactly what Arteta has in mind - makes total sense.

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 15:53

    I can't help but think Arsenal are overperforming and the inevitable decline is imminent.

    • Reply posted by remainexiter, today at 15:54

      remainexiter replied:
      try to help yourself -

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 15:53

    Why would you want to sit on the bench? He should have stayed with Brighton.

    • Reply posted by remainexiter, today at 15:54

      remainexiter replied:
      bigger club - CL footie - more money -

  • Comment posted by i used to be a pigeon, today at 15:53

    Will fit right in. Bit of added depth to see the season out. Certainly gives us more options and a much needed plan B

    Also bit of healthy competition to the first team regulars

    COYG

  • Comment posted by James Cole, today at 15:52

    Excellent signing for a very reasonable fee. Knows the speed of the EPL, which is one thing foreign recruits take time to adjust to.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport