Todd Cantwell came through Norwich City's academy and played in the Premier League

Rangers have signed midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City on what the Ibrox club say is "a long-term deal".

The 24-year-old, who is Michael Beale's first signing as Rangers manager, came through the Norwich academy but was out of favour with new boss David Wagner.

Cantwell made 129 appearances for the Canaries, including 45 games in the Premier League, and has had loan spells with Bournemouth and Fortuna Sittard.

"I am delighted and I feel very proud," he told Rangers TV.

"This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get started.

"They want to see a player that works hard and can win them games and that is something I am hoping I can bring."

Beale said Cantwell is "fully aligned" to Rangers' playing style, adding: "We believe he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

"I am looking forward to working with him on the pitch this week and integrating him into our fantastic football club."