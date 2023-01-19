Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Elkan Baggott helped Gillingham reach the third round of the FA Cup but missed their tie against Leicester City, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, earlier this month

Cheltenham Town have signed Ipswich's Elkan Baggott on loan until the end of the season after the defender was recalled from a stint at Gillingham.

The 20-year-old scored three goals in 29 games for the League Two strugglers in the first half of the campaign.

The Indonesia international becomes the League One club's second signing of the January transfer window.

"I'm ready to get going and help in the best way I can," the centre-back told the club website. external-link

