From the section Bristol Rovers

Ellery Balcombe has previously had loan spells at Boreham Wood, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Bromley

Bristol Rovers have signed Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Crawley Town, making a total of 12 appearances for the League Two outfit.

He is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League Bees.

"He's a good, athletic all-round keeper that I've watched grow over a period of time," Rovers head of goalkeeping David Coles told club website. external-link

"He's a modern goalkeeper with old-fashioned values of goalkeeping."

