Seb Quirk did not make a full senior appearance during his time with Everton

Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Seb Quirk on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Premier League strugglers Everton.

The 21-year-old joined Everton at the age of 11 and went on to sign his first professional deal in July 2020.

He made five appearances for the club in this season's Papa Johns Trophy.

"I had a good first half of the season at Everton for the U23s, I had a good run of games, I was injury free and I feel physically ready now," said Quirk. external-link

