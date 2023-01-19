Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Shola Shoretire (left) played against Bolton Wanderers for Manchester United in the Papa John's Trophy in December

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League.

He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

"I'm really excited to work with him. He's trained and I've seen a glimpse of what he'll bring," boss Ian Evatt said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "It's another really exciting young prospect to work with."

Meanwhile, Bodvarsson faces between four and five months out, leaving Bolton without an experienced attacking option.

"We've had some disastrous news he will be out for the remainder of the season he requires surgery on his ankle he'll be missing for 4 or 5 months," Evatt added.