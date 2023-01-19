Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both score in exhibition

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments184

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo (5) and Lionel Messi (7) have won 12 Ballon d'Or trophies between them

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in his first game in Saudi Arabia and Lionel Messi was also on the scoresheet as Paris St-Germain edged a Riyadh All-Star XI 5-4 in a thrilling contest.

The exhibition match in the Saudi capital saw two of the greatest players of all time sharing a pitch together for possibly the final time.

Messi opened the scoring and Ronaldo netted twice for 2-2 at half-time.

Both players were substituted off just after the hour mark.

The two PSG centre-backs were also on the scoresheet as Sergio Ramos added to Marquinhos' delightful finish in the opening period.

But the French side played much of the game with 10 men as Juan Bernat received a straight red card for hauling down Saudi international Salem Al Dawsari and Neymar also missed a penalty in a breathtaking first half.

Jang Hyun-soo's header drew the All-Star XI level at 3-3, but Kylian Mbappe's penalty and substitute Hugo Ekitike's composed effort put PSG out of sight.

Anderson Talisca drilled in a long-range consolation late in injury-time but there was not time for a dramatic equaliser.

Two GOATs face off

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo performed his trademark celebration after scoring

Ronaldo has had to wait for his debut since a big move to Al-Nassr because of a suspension from his time at Manchester United.

But he will make his competitive debut for his new side on Sunday, when they host Ettifaq at Mrsool Park.

So how fitting it was that his first game in the Middle Eastern country - a high-profile and hugely competitive friendly - was against his old foe Messi, who lifted the World Cup in neighbouring Qatar just a month ago.

The Argentina captain latched on to Neymar's pass and converted the opener after just two minutes, but the 37-year-old Portugal skipper was not to be outdone.

Ronaldo's first was from the penalty spot, which was awarded after he was floored by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas' forearm smash into his face, leaving him with a badly bruised cheek.

And he showed the hunger and desire he still possesses for the second, an initial header hitting the post then reacting quickest to convert, showcasing his trademark celebration for both goals with the crowd joining in.

Both players were taken off on 61 minutes and could have faced each other for the last time, unless they cross paths again in the twilight of their glittering careers.

'Two sportswashing superpowers flexing their muscles'

The match, however, has been criticised by human rights group Amnesty International, who said Saudi Arabia's sportswashing strategy was at "full throttle".

Peter Frankental, Amnesty UK's economic affairs director, said: "Ronaldo's big-money transfer to Al Nassr and Messi's engagement by the Saudi authorities as a tourism ambassador are both part of Riyadh's aggressive sportswashing programme.

"The authorities are seeking to exploit the celebrity appeal of elite sport to deflect attention from the country's appalling human rights record.

"Saudi Arabia's extensive use of sport as an exercise in soft power is well-known, but with Qatari-owned PSG appearing in Riyadh we effectively have two sportswashing superpowers - Saudi Arabia and Qatar - flexing their muscles.

"Footballers like Ronaldo and Messi have huge profiles and we'd like to see them resisting being used as the famous faces of sportswashing, including by speaking out about human rights issues in both Saudi Arabia and Qatar."

Comments

Join the conversation

184 comments

  • Comment posted by El Matador, today at 19:57

    El cashico

    • Reply posted by CTL, today at 20:02

      CTL replied:
      Exactly that.
      Why the UEFA is allowing a pointless friendly in already weirdly delayed season by the Qatar Cup against a non-European team.
      Money Money MORE Money.

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 20:05

    The less coverage given to this kind of PR stunt the better. PSG doing this mid season at the last minute is an absolute joke

    • Reply posted by JohnH, today at 20:26

      JohnH replied:
      If the players aren’t objecting, I don’t really see a problem.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 20:13

    You can't have 2 goat's can you. That's not how goat works

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 20:26

      JM replied:
      Messi barely celebrating his goal, whilst Ronaldo does a full on suiii celebration says it all.

      Ronaldo knew this was the last match he'll ever play in that anyone will pay any attention to.

  • Comment posted by Embattle, today at 19:57

    I'm not sure I care, was just another exhibition of sports washing endorsed by world football.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 20:40

      eric replied:
      Spot on, who cares

  • Comment posted by for11, today at 20:03

    I’ll give it about 2/3 years for a premier league to be played here it will start with the Charity Shield or another friendly then Newcastle v City maybe ?

    • Reply posted by GC, today at 20:08

      GC replied:
      100%.
      Start with increasing numbers of 'warm weather training' sessions, reserve and charity games, Carabao Cup, Community Shield, 39th Game.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:09

    In the future when football historians look back and analyse when football sold its soul this match will be there. Saudi/Qatar fanboys pay millions to get there two pocket money poster boys to be on the same pitch again. Football has gone.

    • Reply posted by JD, today at 20:59

      JD replied:
      Pointless monopolistic arrogant superiority ridden thinking that only time will show going no where

  • Comment posted by dave the rave, today at 20:10

    rather go and watch my local team, than this commercial rubbish. and you have a pint.

  • Comment posted by Guest, today at 20:00

    So what? Do we really need a full article and HYS on this meaningless friendly?

  • Comment posted by Andrew Millichap , today at 20:12

    Why is this even being reported on this site. I therefore assume all friendlies will too from now on

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:14

      Justfacts replied:
      Nope, strictly for the CR9 fanboys.

  • Comment posted by gregadeth, today at 19:57

    Well that's just splendid then, and I'm sure some monies were made, so yeah...great...what? Sorry, I completely forgot what we were talking about.

    • Reply posted by Un1ted, today at 20:02

      Un1ted replied:
      think your missing the point..... last time the two best players ever will grace the same pitch

  • Comment posted by Brown, today at 20:13

    It's sad to see Ronaldo fall this far. Could be helping Utd off the bench to cement a top 4 spot and maybe a trophy if his ego wasn't so fragile

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 20:18

      Paul replied:
      He would be a true footballer if he went back to Sporting and played for a minimum fee. Now that would be GOAT material.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 20:09

    Well congratulations to the french league that whilst the footballing world has it's most condensed schedule of all time, PSG have time to swan off to the middle east for this nonsense.

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 20:22

    Apart from incessant whinging, do amnesty international actually do anything ?

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 19:57

    PSG won win 10 men. Tells you all you need to know about the other league!

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 20:10

      Govind75 replied:
      In all fairness the game was 2-1 to the Saudi side when the red card was shown.

  • Comment posted by AntToeKnee, today at 19:58

    Imagine if you put both these players together into one player….. he’d be ooooold

  • Comment posted by fair teh middlin, today at 19:56

    Yaaaaaaaaaaaaawwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwn

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 20:20

    Will amnesty show up at the next world cup to shout sportwashing to hide GUN laws in USA and cartel drug corruption in mexico, i think not

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 19:56

    Does the BBC understand what GOAT stands for because you by definition can not have two.

    • Reply posted by Spudkin, today at 20:00

      Spudkin replied:
      You are not kidding.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 20:02

    Saudi seem to becoming a big noise in football. Pleading for the world cup finals are held every two years and bringing a much higher profile to their league system by trying to lure famous players. No doubt they have a big hope of staging a world cup finals as well and with the money they have they might well jump the queue with even 2030 not out of the question after such a praised Qatar event.

  • Comment posted by Kobra Kev, today at 20:01

    I was planning to fly out there for this but then realised I didn’t give a hoot.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport