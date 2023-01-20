Jurgen Klopp quiz: Which teams has he beaten the most often in his managerial career?
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp will be taking charge of the 1,000th match of his managerial career on Saturday when Liverpool play Chelsea at Anfield.
The German has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 after lengthy spell at German sides Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.
Now is the time to show your knowledge with our quiz. We are asking you to name the 10 sides Klopp has beaten the most as a manager.
To help you out, six of the sides are from Germany and four from the Premier League, as well as a clue for each team.
You have five minutes to get all 10 answers and don't forget to share your results on social media. Good luck!
- Klopp's 1,000 games as manager - in numbers
- Visit our Liverpool page for all the latest Reds news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Liverpool news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Red Kop - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
Which 10 teams does Jurgen Klopp have the most wins against as manager?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content