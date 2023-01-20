Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has won 538 of 999 matches in his managerial career, but which sides has he beaten the most?

Jurgen Klopp will be taking charge of the 1,000th match of his managerial career on Saturday when Liverpool play Chelsea at Anfield.

The German has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 after lengthy spell at German sides Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

Now is the time to show your knowledge with our quiz. We are asking you to name the 10 sides Klopp has beaten the most as a manager.

To help you out, six of the sides are from Germany and four from the Premier League, as well as a clue for each team.

You have five minutes to get all 10 answers and don't forget to share your results on social media. Good luck!

